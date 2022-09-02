Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
MYRTLE - Coach Olivia Dunnam and her Lady Hawks hosted in-county rival West Union Thursday night for their second match-up of the season. Myrtle took the game 3-1.
Myrtle won the first set 25-23. Emma Beth Mayer led this effort with 5 kills and 2 aces. Dream Carnell helped with 3 kills and 1 ace.
West Union started the second set with an 12-8 advantage and their net game led by Laina Corder kept the score close for most of the set. With the score 20-18, Myrtle took the serve and mounted a comeback puling the Lady Hawks ahead 23-20. Myrtle stayed ahead and took the set 25-21.
Kelsey Coffey helped the Lady Eagles go out to an 8-4 lead which they kept throughout most of the third set. Shelby Powell finished the set for the Lady Eagles and led an improved West Union team to win the set 25-16.
Myrtle made adjustments in the fourth and got off to a strong 12-0 start behind the serve of Kierstyn Shoops. West Union tried to rally back. The Lady Eagles closed the gap to 17-8 but were unable to get any closer. Myrtle took the fourth set 25-10 to win the game.
Emma Beth Mayer led the Lady Hawks with 15 kills. Kierstyn Shoops led with 5 aces. Molly Moody and Shoops each had 2 blocks.