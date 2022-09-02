Kierstyn Shoops

Kierstyn Shoops of Myrtle serves during Thursday's game against West Union.

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

MYRTLE - Coach Olivia Dunnam and her Lady Hawks hosted in-county rival West Union Thursday night for their second match-up of the season. Myrtle took the game 3-1.

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus