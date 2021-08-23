Kinsley Gordon will have to get used to playing just one sport in college.
The Myrtle senior made a verbal commitment earlier this week to the Southern Miss softball program.
“I’ve always had the dream of playing college softball, especially staying in Mississippi,” Gordon said.
She’s been a multi-sport standout for the Lady Hawks for a long time. Besides softball, Gordon plays basketball, volleyball, track and field, bowling, and she cheers.
“I think I will really enjoy getting to really focus in on just softball,” she said. “I know I’ll miss basketball and volleyball and track, all the other sports I play, but I’m excited to see how I’ll do in just one sport.”
Gordon, a catcher, batted .500 with eight home runs and led Myrtle to the Class 1A state championship last season. She was named to the Daily Journal All-Area first team.
Gordon was also named to the Journal’s All-Area basketball second team last season. She averaged 24.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.2 steals per game.
She chose Southern Miss over offers from UAB and several junior colleges. She went to a camp there recently and fell in love with the campus.
“It’s small. I mean, it’s not small, but it’s not overwhelmingly big coming from a 1A school,” Gordon said. “I really like the coaching staff they have at Southern Miss. It just seemed like home.”