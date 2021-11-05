Myrtle's Gordon gets Defensive POY award By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kinsley Gordon (25) of Myrtle was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year in Division 2-2A volleyball. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kinsley Gordon of Myrtle was recognized for her play on the volleyball court as she was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year in Division 2-2A. Gordon is a senior and played a huge part in Myrtle's reaching the second round of 2A volleyball playoffs this season. Gordon was also named to the first team All-Division with teammates Emma Mayer, Kierstyn Shoops and Cora Kelly. Second team All-Division members from Myrtle were Kinzie Claire Waits and Mollie Moody. dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kinsley Gordon All-division Myrtle Division 2-2a Gordon Division Sport Volleyball Emma Mayer First Team Volleyball Court Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette. Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Clayton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 51° Partly Cloudy Oxford, MS (38655) Today Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 58F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Generally clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Updated: November 5, 2021 @ 11:57 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Myrtle Sports Myrtle's Gordon gets Defensive POY award 1 hr ago Myrtle Sports Eagles fly past Hawks in hardwood sweep 14 hrs ago New Albany MSU cheese holiday shipping sales suspended Nov 3, 2021 New Albany Toyota reinforces commitment to Mississippi workforce with new direct-hire program Nov 3, 2021 New Albany Local students to perform in ICC fall choral concert Nov 3, 2021 New Albany Elementary students learn about fire safety Nov 3, 2021 Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists