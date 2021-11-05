Kinsley Gordon of Myrtle was recognized for her play on the volleyball court as she was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year in Division 2-2A. 

Gordon is a senior and played a huge part in Myrtle's reaching the second round of 2A volleyball playoffs this season. 

Gordon was also named to the first team All-Division with teammates Emma Mayer, Kierstyn Shoops and Cora Kelly. 

Second team All-Division members from Myrtle were Kinzie Claire Waits and Mollie Moody. 

