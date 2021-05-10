PEARL - Kinsley Gordon had some golden moments at the MHSAA 1A-3A-5A State Track and Field Championships on Thursday as she won two gold medals, one silver and just missed a bronze in the competition.
Gordon started her busy day at the long jump pit where she narrowly missed a gold medal, but claimed silver. Gordon had a top effort of 15-09.50 while Keyonna Washington of H.W. Byers took gold with a top jump of 16-00.25.
"It was my first event and I was a little nervous, of course, I haven't done it since the past track meet which it kept getting pushed back (week later than originally scheduled), so it's been a while since I've jumped," Gordon said. "That's honestly my worst event, I was nervous, I had to go last, so I was watching all these girls jump good and then the girl jumped like 16 feet and it kinda intimidated me.
"I was like 'oh snap, now I have to jump that,' but you know, I was fine with second. It was fun and I think she (Washington) is a senior, so I'd rather a senior get it her senior year. She wanted it and I think she ended up crying, it was fine and I was proud for her."
However, Gordon used her second place finish as an incentive to do better in her next event which was the girls discus.
"So I was late for my second event, I saw the girls practicing and I told Coach Greer (Chris) that I was going to be late, but he said 'nah it doesn't start until 12:00,'" Gordon said. "I was waiting on the podium to get my medal for long jump and I had to go get my shoes because I can't throw in my spikes.
"I got over there and he (track official) said 'oh girl, you made it just in time' and I was freaking out. I didn't get any practice, I was mad because these girls have been practicing 30 minutes and I have to get up there non-stretched and non-throw. I made it, but I scratched my first time, still frustrated, finally got my stuff together and I threw me a good one. It ended up getting me what I needed to win. It was either my third or fourth throw."
Gordon's good one traveled a distance of 97-06 to garner the gold medal which edged second place Jasmine Bonty of French Camp's best of 97-05.
Gordon next went back to the jumping pits to compete in the 1A girls triple jump. Unlike the long jump, the triple is Gordon's specialty and she takes great pride in turning in good performances.
"Triple jump, I was feeling good, the triple jump is my best event," Gordon said. "I love my triple jump, that's my favorite event.
"I was more relaxed I think then, I was thinking 'hey this is my third event, let's just go out there and do everything I can,' and I think it was a little confidence booster winning discus because I got second at regionals. I ended up PR-ing my triple jump and I think Coach Greer said that I broke the school record in triple jump also."
Gordon's top jump in the triple was 34-08 which would also have been the winning mark in 3A as well. Dailee Frans of TCPS was second to Gordon with a top jump of 32-03.
"I don't know, I was just feeling good I guess because I was exploding off my first leg and that's usually my best jump," Gordon said. "I was excited and the whole crowd was cheering for me, they didn't know who I was, but they were cheering for me.
"You know, you always feel good when people are cheering for you. I think my best was on my third or fourth jump because I scratched out on my last one. The long jump has to be so precise, but in triple jump, you get three jumps to get as far as you can, whereas in long jump, you have to hit it perfect. I just love the explosiveness and the intensity of triple jump."
Gordon had one final event to compete in for the day which was the 1A girls 4x200 meter relay. Gordon ran the anchor leg for the Lady Hawks and they just missed the podium, placing fourth in a time of 1:57.73.
Shaw took the bronze in the event with a time of 1:54.48, but Myrtle was able to squeak past Vardaman to take fourth thanks to Gordon's efforts.
"We finished fourth and I'm the last leg," Gordon said. "We actually were in fifth and I was the last leg and I caught us up at the very end and got us fourth.
"The team that was in front of us, we've beat them, blown them out of the water the past two times and I was NOT letting them beat us, so we ended up getting fourth. It was rough, we had two girls (relay members) get quarantined on the way down there, so it kinda intimidated us with that. It was very satisfying walking that team down on the last leg. I was very excited, everyone was cheering for me because it was right at the last 100 that she was a little ahead of me, then we got neck and neck, then I just got her at the very end. It was really fun."
Gordon's huge day helped Myrtle girls to place third overall with 62 points. She was solely responsible for 28 points in her individual events and ran achor leg for the relay team that earned four points. In all, Gordon helped hang 32 points on the Myrtle ledger for the meet.
Gordon will back in action come spring in 2022 and will be the defending state champion in two events. It should be a fun time again come next May.