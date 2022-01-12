I was looking at her stats earlier this week when something jumped out at me: The number of free throws she has shot. I can’t say why I didn’t notice it before, but having seen her play basketball many times, I also can’t say I’m surprised by the numbers.
The Myrtle guard, a senior, has attempted 1,188 free throws over three-plus seasons – 95 games total – including 445 as a sophomore. Through 11 games this season, Gordon has 159 free throws, an average of 14.5 per game.
She’s had 20 or more three times this season, including Tuesday night, when she was 16 of 21 against Palmer. That was a season high for Gordon as far as makes.
In fact, Gordon’s free-throw percentage is rather pedestrian, which is surprising considering how many trips she’s made to the line. She 58% for her career and 63% this season.
But she makes up for it by everything else she does, which is … everything. She’s averaging a career-high 28.9 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals. She’s been Myrtle’s primary scorer since her freshman year, which partly explains her free-throw numbers.
Gordon is also the kind of player who will fearlessly drive to the basket time and again. So it’s either let her have a layup or foul her. At 5-foot-5 she’s not the biggest player, but pound for pound she’s one of the strongest.
As I studied Gordon’s numbers, I wondered if anyone else in the area came even close. It’s impossible to say for sure, because a lot of teams don’t post their stats on MaxPreps or Scorebook Live.
So I looked for players who are similar to Gordon. Walnut’s Madi Kate Vuncannon is an equally prolific scorer, averaging 29.5 points per game. She’s gotten to the line 190 times in 15 games, an average of 12.7 per game. She’s made 74% of them.
Former Belmont star Macie Walker, who was the Daily Journal’s 2021 Player of the Year, was a four-year starter, just like Gordon. Walker averaged 18.7 ppg and shot a total of 770 free throws, which is more than 400 fewer than what Gordon has shot thus far.
And it took Walker 133 games to get to that number. She could drive the basket as well as anybody, but she also shot a good many 3-pointers – 576, compared to Gordon’s 328.
Gordon spends more time in the paint than most guards and makes the most of that time. Any basketball fan can appreciate that.