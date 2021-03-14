MYRTLE - Jackson Mayer tossed a no-hitter against Baldwyn on Saturday and even contributed a crucial tie-breaking leadoff solo home run in the bottom of the sixth for the 6-2 Hawk win.
Mayer also struck out 12 batters while walking four with only one of the two runs by Baldwyn being earned. He threw 116 pitched in the complete game no-hitter.
"I tried to put it (no-hitter) in the back of my mind, but I felt like I had one," Mayer said. "We made plays in the field and I just felt like I was throwing it pretty good and just had a good day.
"My curve ball was working really good and my changeup, so my off-speed stuff was working really good. I was just mixing that in and trying to catch them with my fastball at the end."
Mayer struck out the side in two innings, the first coming in the Baldwyn second and he put an exclamation point on his outing by again striking out the side in the top of the seventh.
However, the game got tense in the sixth inning as Mayer and the Hawks saw their 2-0 lead evaporate as the Bearcats put two aboard by walks and both runners later scored to knot the score at 2-2. Myrtle had a couple of costly throwing errors that aided in the runs scoring.
Mayer was first man up in the bottom of the sixth and he promptly smashed a home run into the bushes over the fence in right-center.
"I don't know, I was a little frustrated I guess because we were making plays in the field, but had a few pickoffs that we could have gotten," Mayer said. "I got a high and inside pitch and tried to hit it as far as I could. It felt good."
Luke Gaines followed Mayer and reached on an error by Baldwyn, bringing up Dalton Galloway. He also homered into the brush behind the fence in right to give the Hawks a 5-2 lead.
Cameron Thomas, another left-handed batter for Myrtle came up two batters behind Galloway and hit the third home run of the inning over the fence in right to put the Hawks in command at 6-2.
Myrtle coach Robert Gordon was pleased with Mayer's performance and his overall dedication to baseball and his team.
"That Jackson Mayer is the hardest-working kid I have coached in my 24 years," he said. "I don't know many kids who love the game as much as he does."
Thomas paced the Hawks at the plate with two hits and one RBI. Galloway had one hit and two RBI while Mayer and Luke Gaines had one hit and RBI each.