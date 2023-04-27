A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Ingomar's Carson Ellis (right) won medalist honors recently at the Class 1A-2A Boys Region 2 tournament while Treylan Bell (left) tied for third.
Sports Editor
Parker Owen of Myrtle, fourth from right, won the Class 1A-2A Region 3 medalist honors in the regional competition while Nate Gaines (center) finished fifth.
Parker Owen of Myrtle snatched first place in boys individuals golf at the MHSAA Boys Class 1A-2A Region 3 event.
Owen shot a 76 to win the competition by six strokes over his nearest competitor, Drew Jackson of Walnut.
Other top five finishers included Walnut's Grant McCoy (third, 83), Jack Leak (fourth, 84) and Myrtle teammate Nate Gaines (fifth, 90).
Aden Owen of Myrtle shot a 102 to place seventh while John Hunter Smith turned in a 103 to place eighth.
The remaining scores for Myrtle included Aiden Hogue (113), Barrett Waits (120) and Lucas Churchill (128).
Walnut won the team portion of the competition with a round of 343 while Myrtle shot a 371.
Both teams move forward to compete in the state tournament on May 1 and 2 at Dogwoods in Grenada.
Owen and Gaines hope to challenge for the top spot as medalist in the individual competition as they have experienced the state championship pressure in previous years.
Ellis of Ingomar ties for first at regional
Carson Ellis of Ingomar tied for first at the MHSAA Boys Class 1A-2A Region 2 tournament on April 19 at Natchez Trace Golf Club
Ellis was tied for the top spot with Chandler Brunetti of Smithville with their final score of 81.
Ingomar teammate Treylan Bell shot an 84 to tie for third overall in the event.
Since Ingomar only has two players, they do not compete in the team competition, but the two-man combo will move forward to compete in individuals at the state championship on May 1 and 2 at Dogwood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads
Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
You'll get our monthly e-Magazine, top reads, bonus recipes and more, delivered to your inbox each Friday afternoon.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Mississippi Business Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our monthly e-editions with just a click.
Sign up to receive our Mississippi business briefing each weekday afternoon, with a special Sunday edition featuring our top stories of the week.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.