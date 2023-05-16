Blake Thompson

Myrtle's Blake Thompson was the top shooter across all school classifications at the 2023 AIMS State Archery Championships with his 295 score. Thompson hit the bullseye on 25 of 30 attempts during the competition. 

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

Blake Thompson of Myrtle has the distinction as being the top archer in the state of Mississippi after shooting a score of 295 in the 2023 AIMS State Archery Championship. He is a sophomore for the Hawks and will have two more years to defend his title.

