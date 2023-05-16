Blake Thompson of Myrtle has the distinction as being the top archer in the state of Mississippi after shooting a score of 295 in the 2023 AIMS State Archery Championship. He is a sophomore for the Hawks and will have two more years to defend his title.
Thompson's win is all the more impressive in the fact that his score topped all school classifications from 1A-6A.
"Whenever I came up there, I came up there not nervous at all and while I'm shooting, I am trying to keep in my head to try to not add up points in my head and get nervous about shooting what and what, just trying to go with with it," Thompson said of his approach to the competition. "Then on one of the shots, I couldn't hardly breathe on one of the times, it was pretty hard to breathe.
"After it was all said and done with, I realized that I was at 295 and I was feeling good. That's the highest score that I've shot of the three years of me doing this."
Thompson's 295 placed him atop the leaderboard with Dylan Ryder of Potts Camp with an equal score. Two shooters tied at 294, two more tied at 293 and a couple more archers shot 292 as the top eight archers were tightly bunched within four points.
"You don't have any idea what anybody on any other team is doing, you can ask someone on your team what they're doing and usually the guy shooting with you," Thompson said. "You score them so you can look at their score and see what they've got."
Thompson was on the mark for the competition as he hit the mark for 25 10's and hit five 9's on the target.
Thompson detailed how the scoring works in an archery competition in terms of the rings on the target.
"The middle two ring are 10 points while the other yellow ring is a nine and then you've got your first red ring is eight, then seven and so forth," he said.
Thompson hit the bullseye 25 times out of 30 attempts.
Thompson stressed that it is extremely important to keep one's composure when you fail to hit the bullseye.
"Whenever I shoot an eight or something like that, I fell like 'dang, I messed up', but it's hard to keep your composure at times.
"It's just muscle memory over and over again, you mess up that muscle memory just one time and you will shoot an eight or something like that."
Thompson has been a member of the Myrtle archery team for three years, starting with the sport as an eighth grader.
"We just practice at school, I don't ever shoot at home," Thompson said of his preparation for each event. "Most times I just go in blindly."
Thompson racked up on the goods for his win as he was presented a huge trophy for High Shooter 2023, a new bow with 2023 Mississippi Champion inscribed on it plus a plaque that says "Presented to Blake Thompson 2023 Mississippi Archer of the Year 295.
Thompson also helped lead his Myrtle teammates to a fourth place finish with their collective score of 3161. Walnut won the small division competition with their total of 3394.
"Walnut is a beast, we are going to try to go for first next year, but if we can't beat Walnut, we are going to go for second."
