It’s hard to believe Sam Richey never intended to become a high school basketball coach.
His son, Clark, said in a blog post his father, “fell backwards into it,” when he was hired as a teacher and named assistant boys basketball coach in 1967 at Jumpertown.
Richey, 83, who died last week following a lengthy illness, would eventually rocket to the top of the high school basketball coaching profession. When he retired after 41 seasons at Jumpertown, Wheeler and Baldwyn, he was a six-time state champion and the owner of a 904-414 career record in boys, which once ranked 29th all-time in the National Federation of High Schools record book.His six Mississippi High School Activities Association state championships were achieved in: 1971, Jumpertown, Class B; 1980, ’88, ’90, ’91 and ’92, Wheeler, Class A.
“We’re talking about a legend,” said former Tupelo High coach Lee Stratton, whose Class 5A Golden Wave teams regularly battled Richey’s Class 1A Wheeler Eagles in the late 80s and early 90s. “He was a fantastic coach, one of my heroes.”
Stratton recalled taking his newly No. 1 state-ranked Golden Wave to play the Eagles in the old Wheeler gym.
“Wheeler took care of that ranking (an overtime win); they clipped us. We were No. 1 about 12 hours,” Stratton said, then laughed.
The classic 1988 games between Richey’s Eagles (Prentiss County) and Elvis Thomas’ Myrtle Hawks (Union County) became part of Northeast Mississippi “Hill County” basketball lore. Myrtle won a shootout – the two teams combined for 249 points – in Wheeler during the first meeting. Wheeler captured the next two games, including one at the state tournament.
“Folks liked to see our two teams play,” Thomas said. “We had a lot of fun. He had the athletes every year and they could shoot. They played hard for him. They were a power to be dealt with and had the state championships to prove it.”
Former Wheeler player and principal Todd Swinney, who started five seasons for Richey and was a member of the ’88 state championship team, believes the Eagles were better conditioned than their opponents.
“Coach Richey firmly believed we could win games in the fourth quarter,” Swinney said. “We were always in better shape than our opponent. He would play anybody anywhere, anytime.”
Nettleton boys basketball coach Grant Gardner, a nephew of Richey’s, grew up sitting on his uncle’s bench during Wheeler’s glory years.
“I thought of myself as a Wheeler Eagle, even though I would later play for Baldwyn,” Gardner said. “It was an exciting time. They were a machine.”
Gardner thinks some of Richey’s coaching style rubbed off on him.
“He made coaching look a lot easier than it is,” Gardner said. “His teams executed what he taught them. They ran his ‘easy flow’ offense and played 99.9 percent man-to-man on defense.”
Stratton says that while Richey had a quiet demeanor on the sidelines, you always knew who was in charge.
“He was such a great competitor,” Stratton said. “He was an awesome man.”