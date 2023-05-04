MYRTLE - Brooklyn Streich and Genna Wages came through in the clutch by delivering key hits to drive in five runs to help Myrtle win game one over Walnut by a narrow 6-5 margin.
Streich had a critical double that emptied the bases after the Lady Hawks loaded the bases by means of an error that allowed Dream Carnell to reach, single by Emma Mayer and Olivia Decanter's walk to set the stage for Streich. She delivered the blast and all three runners scampered home to turn a one run lead into a 6-2 advantage.
Streich attempted to turn the double into a triple and was thrown out on a 7-6-5 play.
"Very key, I just told her 'I just need you to get it lifted, elevated in the outfield, make contact with the ball so we can pick up some runs' and she went up there being aggressive, attacked it and ended up scoring three," Myrtle coach Brooke Gordon said. "So, it was a big, big hit for her, she was really big for us."
Streich's heroics loomed even larger later in the game as Walnut scored a single run in the top of the sixth and two runs in the seventh to put the scare into the Lady Hawks.
Cadence Rolison doubled in the sixth and courtesy runner Josie Meeks came home on an error following a single by Hayley Garner.
Things really got interesting in the top of the seventh as Bryley Dawkins had a leadoff single and Neely Hodum reached on an error.
Dawkins came home on an error off the bat of Matti Mayo and Brittan Dawkins followed her with a RBI groundout to cut the score to 6-5.
That brought leadoff batter Rolison up to the plate and Gordon opted to play the numbers and intentionally walk her since she had homered and doubled in her previous at-bats.
Streich was able to get a glove on a ball hit back up the middle and it ricocheted to second baseman Emma Mayer who stepped on second to get the final out.
"We made the big plays when we needed to, I thought, except maybe right there at the end and we made the hits when we needed to," Gordon said. "All in all, I'm proud of them, we just got to keep going and definitely don't want to go to a game three."
Myrtle took the early lead in the second inning as Genna Wages ripped a 2-run triple to right that scored Mollie Moody and Ally Murphy.
"Genna Wages came through really big in the second inning and put us on the board," Gordon said. "McKensie Wise made some really good plays for us at third.
Carnell scored Myrtle's third run in the third inning as she walked and later scored on an error.
Walnut's bats came alive in the fourth however, as Rolison hit an absolute bomb over the fence in left to lead off the inning.
Madison Weeks followed and hit a deep drive again to left and as the ball hit the top of the fence, bouncing over for the back-to-back solo shots to cut the score to 3-2.
Aubrey Henderson and Wages had two hits apiece to lead Myrtle.
Rolison and Weeks each had two hits for Walnut and both had a home run.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.