Three Gazette area runners had a good showing at Saturday's South Pontotoc Invitational Meet as Brodie Moore, Catherine Truemper and Maggie Moody placed in the top 10. 

Moore placed sixth overall in the 1A-3A boys race and covered the course in 19:53.14. Gabe McElwain of Walnut won the event in a time of 18:18.01.

Truemper competed in the 4A-6A girls against some very stiff competition as traditional powerhouse teams Saltillo (5A), Tupelo (6A) and Mooreville (4) all were participating. 

Trumper ran to a sixth place finish in her time of 22:11.34. Brookelyn Morgan of Tupelo won the race with a time of 20:00.36.

New Albany girls came in seventh their race with 176 points. 

Moody also ran against some tough competition as Alcorn Central and Walnut had several runners competing in the race.

Moody placed seventh and finished with a time of 25:09.74. Aubree Justice of Alcorn Central won the race with a time of 22:28.25. 

Moore's West Union teammate, Joe Quay Willard came in 15th in the 1A-3A event with his time of 20:37.83. 

Kaleb Thomas gave Myrtle a top 25 runner as he placed 21st in a time of 21:29.26. 

West Union placed seventh in the overall team competition with 150 points. 

Micah Gray was the next Myrtle runner behind Moody as she finished 14th with her time of 26:08.47. 

A host of Myrtle and West Union runners finished in a pack as 6 of the 10 runners that placed 20th-30th were from the two Union County schools. 

Lexie Senn and Aubrey Henderson of Myrtle finished 21st and 24th with their respective times of 26:41.76 and 27:01.73. 

Ella Little was the top finisher for West Union girls as she clinched 25th in her time of 27:05.05. 

A trio of county runners grabbed 27th-29th spots for a top 30 finishers. 

Anna Carwyle of West Union was 27th and had a time of 27:22.17. Peyton Thompson was right on her heels with her 28th place finish in a time of 27:22.61. 

Emma Carwyle was close behind as she took 29th in her time of 27:38.21. 

Myrtle girls finished third overall in the team competition with 86 points. Walnut won the team event with 45 points and Walnut was a close second at 48 points.

West Union girls placed seventh with 203 points. 

New Albany had a top 20 runner in the 4A-6A boys race as Dawson Boyd ran to 18th with his time of 19:20.56. Rhett Schimpf of Starkville won the event with a time of 17:15.17.

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus