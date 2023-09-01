POTTS CAMP – Three turnovers – one a fourth-quarter fumble in the red zone – and a missed 2-point conversion attempt in the second half, spelled doom Thursday for Myrtle in its 14-13 loss to Potts Camp.
The Hawks saw their record drop to 0-2 in a game billed as the “Battle for Highway 178”. Potts Camp improved to 1-1 following a 41-point loss opening week to Falkner.
“Sometimes the ball doesn’t roll your way,” Myrtle coach Luke Conlee said. “Bottom line is we lost the game. We can say this and we can say that. Potts Camp has good coaches and players. They beat us tonight.”
Myrtle opened fast on its first possession, marching 58 yards in seven plays to take a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Zane Hill. The freshman completed 3 of 4 passes for 34 yards in the drive. One was a 15-yard gainer on a shovel pass to running back Joe Kizer.
Potts Camp defensive coordinator Rolandus Cox said the Hawks’ pass-oriented scheme caught them off guard.
“We were shell-shocked,” he said. “We made some adjustments and settled down after that first drive.”
The homestanding Cardinals used defensive pressure up front the remainder of the first half to slow down Myrtle’s air game.
“I think our passing game was there,” Conlee said. “They were bringing more than we could block.”
Potts Camp took a 14-7 halftime lead with defensive and offensive touchdowns. Cade Palmer’s 4-yard run with a pass interception early in the second quarter tied the score at 7-7.
Later in the half, quarterback Drew Hogan scored on a 9-yard keeper to cap a 10-play, 75-yard march. Hogan completed a 30-yard pass down to the Hawks’ 21 to set up the touchdown.
Myrtle took advantage of a bad punt snap in the third quarter to score its second TD. The Hawks switched to the running game to cover 33 yards in three plays. Running back Jase Gibson scored on a 27-yard scamper.
However, the Hawks remained at 13 points when a 2-point conversion pass failed.
“That was my call,” Conlee said. “I thought it would give us some momentum and we missed it. I don’t regret the call.”
Myrtle reached the Potts Camp 16-yard line late in the fourth quarter, but lost possession on a fumble. Potts Camp – thanks to an 11-yard run by Hogan on a fourth-and-4 at midfield – took over and ran out the clock.
