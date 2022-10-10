Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
BALDWYN - A young Myrtle team dropped a conference match-up against the Baldwyn Bearcats, 74-6 on Thursday night.
Baldwyn won the toss and kicked off to the Hawks to start the first period. Tanner Fryar and Joe Kizer were back deep. Kizer on the catch and carry ran the ball to the 25. Quarterback Jase Gibson started the series by handing off to Kizer who was stopped for no gain. On the second play of the drive, Gibson kept the ball and ran for a gain of 4. Baldwyn Johnny Harper was credited with the tackle. After a fourth down incomplete pass, Myrtle had to punt.
Hastin Nelson returned the punt to the 44 yard line to start the Bearcat’s first possession of the game. After a holding call backed the ball up to the Bearcat 40-yd line, Johnny Harper started the scoring with a 60-yd touchdown run. The extra point was no good.
Jamaury Marshall, Hastin Nelson, and Caden Stewart combined to add four more Bearcat touchdowns during the first period. Score at the end of the first 33-0.
To begin the second period, Myrtle turned the ball over on downs and had to punt. Hastin Nelson took the kick and ran for a 65-yd touchdown. McCarver connected on the extra point kick. With 9:43 left in the second, Baldwyn increased their lead 40-0.
For the Hawks, Aaron Rogers caught the kick-off and brought the ball out to the 38. Gibson handed off to Kizer who was tackled for a loss. After a quarterback keeper for no gain and an incomplete pass, the Hawks turned the ball over again.
The Hawks continued to be plagued by penalties, incomplete passes, and fumbles. Dylan Johnson and his Bearcats were able to capitalize and added three more touchdowns during the second period. At the end of the second, the score was 53-0.
To start the second half, Hawks Grant Mejia kicked off to Caden Stewart who scooped the ball and took it in for a 67-yd touchdown. McCarver’s extra point kick was good. Marques Davenport and Ryder Oswalt also scored in the third to increase the Bearcat lead, 74-0.
Myrtle added their only score of the game at the 6:45 mark of the fourth. Joe Kizer ran for a 39-yard touchdown. The extra point kick was not good.