Myrtle offense

Myrtle's offense goes to the run on this play from scrimmage on Thursday at Baldwyn. 

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

BALDWYN - A young Myrtle team dropped a conference match-up against the Baldwyn Bearcats, 74-6 on Thursday night.

