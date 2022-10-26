A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Masey Adams of New Albany was named Overall MVP for Division 1-4A volleyball.
New Albany libero Amberianna Shorter was named Defensive MVP for division 1-4A.
New Albany coach Ashley Connolly was named Coach of the Year after leading her team to their sixth consecutive division title.
Sports Editor
New Albany had a great presence on the Division 1-4A All-Division team as four Lady Bulldogs were named to the team plus two players and Coach Ashley Connolly received individual awards.
Overall MVP was senior Masey Adams, who played the setter position for New Albany.
Defensive MVP honors went to senior Amberianna Shorter, libero for the Lady Bulldogs.
Coach of the Year recognition went to Connolly who led the Bulldogs to their sixth consecutive division title as well as an appearance in the Class 4A North final this season.
2022 Region 1-4A Volleyball All-Division
Masey Adams - New Albany
Amberianna Shorter - New Albany
Lucy King - New Albany
Summer Gaskin - New Albany
Reese Moore - Tishomingo County
Zareli Ozuna - Tishomingo County
Margaret Claire Riley - Tishomingo County
Gracie Corley - North Pontotoc
Kam Thomas - North Pontotoc
Zoe Green - Ripley
Zakiah Gwyn - Corinth
DEFENSIVE MVP - Amberianna Shorter (New Albany)
OFFNESIVE MVP - Reese Moore (Tishomingo County)
OVERALL MVP - Masey Adams (New Albany)
COACH OF THE YEAR - Ashley Connolly (New Albany)
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
