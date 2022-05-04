Jacob Brooks

Jacob Brooks of New Albany was named Offensive MVP in Division 2-4 baseball.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

Staff - Ripley

MVP - Ty Long (Ripley)

Offensive MVP - Jacob Brooks (New Albany)

Defensive MVP - Cooper Davis (Ripley)

Pitcher of the Year - Garrett Pound (Pontotoc)

Ripley

Conner Graves

Joson Burks

Nace CLark

Reed Scott

Jack Fortune

Will Caviness

Pontotoc 

Brice Deaton

JR Carnes

Ty Clayton

Ethan Ball

Walt Gardner 

North Pontotoc

Reece Kentner

Mike Anderson

Tyler Pickens

Clay Pitts

South Pontotoc 

Chase Long

Ashton Goggins

Hunter Bagwell

New Albany 

Micah Reed

Ethan Conlee

Houston 

Hoyte Smith

Brantley Brown

