Jacob Brooks of New Albany was named Offensive MVP in Division 2-4 baseball.
Sports Editor
Staff - Ripley
MVP - Ty Long (Ripley)
Offensive MVP - Jacob Brooks (New Albany)
Defensive MVP - Cooper Davis (Ripley)
Pitcher of the Year - Garrett Pound (Pontotoc)
Ripley
Conner Graves
Joson Burks
Nace CLark
Reed Scott
Jack Fortune
Will Caviness
Pontotoc
Brice Deaton
JR Carnes
Ty Clayton
Ethan Ball
Walt Gardner
North Pontotoc
Reece Kentner
Mike Anderson
Tyler Pickens
Clay Pitts
South Pontotoc
Chase Long
Ashton Goggins
Hunter Bagwell
New Albany
Micah Reed
Ethan Conlee
Houston
Hoyte Smith
Brantley Brown
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
Updated: May 4, 2022 @ 12:20 am
Overcast. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 4, 2022 @ 12:20 am
