Adeline Bailey helped lead her New Albany Lady Bulldogs golf team to a couple of wins recently as she turned the top rounds of the match.
The Lady Bulldogs defeated Booneville 79-87 on February 23 as Bailey shot a 39 and teammate Katie Dallas was close behind with her 40. Andie Kate Ramey just edged out the New Albany duo for medalist with her round of 38.
Bailey grabbed medalist honors in the match on February 21 against Amory and and Nettleton as she shot a 38 for the day. Her score helped put New Albany on top of the leaderboard for the team win.
Zoie White of New Albany tied for second with a 48 and Maggie Glenn of Amory also shot a 48.
New Albany won the match with an 86 while Amory placed second at 98 and Nettleton was third with a 112.
Bulldogs snag a couple of second place finishes
New Albany boys came in second at both the match at Oaks CC in New Albany and the match at Amory.
Owen Everett was the top Bulldog in the Amory match with his 42. Drew Freeman was the next Bulldog up with his round of 46.
Amory's Luke Hoang was the medalist with his round of 36 and Panther teammate Kye Dozier was second at 38.
Amory won the match with a team total of 155 while the Bulldogs came in at 186 and Mantachie was third at 206.
The match at Oaks on Thursday saw Ripley blister the course with a team total of 153. The Bulldogs collectively shot a 180 and Booneville turned in a 186.
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
