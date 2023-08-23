Adeline Bailey

Bailey

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

AMORY - Adeline Bailey's round of 36 was nearly as hot as the 100-degree temperatures she and her New Albany Golf teammates competed in at Amory on Tuesday. Bailey's score put her at even par for nine holes of play for the day at Riverbirch Golf course.

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you