AMORY - Adeline Bailey's round of 36 was nearly as hot as the 100-degree temperatures she and her New Albany Golf teammates competed in at Amory on Tuesday. Bailey's score put her at even par for nine holes of play for the day at Riverbirch Golf course.
Bailey won medalist honors and finished seven shots of the second place golfer, teammate Lucy King, who shot a 43.
King not only survived the heat while playing a round of golf and carrying her bag, she loaded up and rode to Caledonia to join her volleyball teammates for their match with Caledonia afterwards according to her coach, Shane Sanderson.
"Very proud of my kids today - they handled the heat like champs," Sanderson said in his post online. "Scores will get better and the heat will as well."
Katie Dallas fired a score of 48 to place fifth, Zoie White had a 50 to finish sixth and Laura Preston Ranager shot a 56.
New Albany won the girls contest by a score of 79-90.
Amory's Maggie Glenn was third with her 44 while Emma Gore placed fourth at 46.
Other scores for the Lady Panthers were Annabelle Holman with a 51, Allie Goldman and Sophie Wren shot 54.
Amory won the boys match 143 to 178 over New Albany.
Kye Dozier of Amory blistered the course with a 3-under 33 to snag medalist honors.
A pair of Panthers tied for second as Drew Blair and Luke Hoang shot 36. Ace Rock was fourth at 38.
Other Panthers and their scores were Warner Hawkins at 43 and Blake Gordon with a 45.
New Albany's Hunter Henson and Nick Little tied for fifth with their 39.
More Bulldog scores had Drew Freeman with a 48, Cole Dean at 52, Grayson Tate had a 53 and Max Bullock finished at 61.
