Austin Baker will take over the boys soccer program at New Albany for the 2021-2022 season. Baker and his wife, Lynn, had the opportunity to meet with local soccer fans and parents recently at the media center on the New Albany campus.
Baker served as head coach at D'Iberville last season before moving to New Albany. He shared some of his other coaching stops along his career.
"I started my career at West Point High School and served as head coach for boys and girls soccer," Baker said. "I was at West Point for three years.
"I moved to Biloxi and served as assistant boys coach for four years and had a chance to learn from Randall Molsbee. He is a players coach and has coached for more than 20 years. He helped me learn how to manage players and how to deal with situations with parents, as well as referees."
Baker is a native of north Mississippi, having grown up in Tupelo and attending school there.
I graduated from Tupelo High School in 2007 and played there," Baker said. "I was a member of the last state championship team at Tupelo High School (6A is very competitive in soccer).
"I played two years at Hinds Community College - earned All-State honors in 2008 then I transferred to Mississippi College and played there for 2 years."
Baker said that moving back to north Mississippi to be near family was a personal goal but he also knew that when he made a move that he wanted to be at a school that was known for their soccer program.
Baker was able to spend some time in New Albany this summer despite the fact that he and Lynn had not moved yet. He spoke about what he saw in relation to his talent and how he assessed it.
"My first assessment of the team was overall very positive and Coach Vogel is to be commended for having those things in place," Baker said. "Some positives I noticed immediately were:
• We have a good culture here among the players and team.
• There is a culture of high-expectations, hard-work, and respect for teammates.
• There is plenty of talent in New Albany to be successful.
"There are definitely some soccer tactics that I want to help the athletes grow in this coming season."
Baker shared his short-term goals for the Bulldogs as well as some long-range goals for the future.
"My mission and the reason I coach is to impact and help shape players into men of empathy, responsibility, integrity, and discipline while encouraging them to become productive citizens after graduating from NAHS," he said. "There are always short term and long term goals.
• Short Term: Prep for season. Pre-season training and implementation of systems and expectations I have for the team.
• Long Term: Off field-100% player graduation; see these student athletes off to career or college to be the best employee possible, maintain strong alumni connection for the program
"On field-Help the program continue growing to one that can compete with school classifications of all sizes; be continually competing for championships."