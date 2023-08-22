NEW ALBANY - Belmont showed why they have won back-to-back state championship in Class 2A as they handed New Albany the loss in the 3-0 sweep on Monday. Belmont won by scores of 25-17, 25-21, 25-23.
"They (Belmont) never gave up, they won every single hustle ball that there was and we stood and we watched," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "When you don't have that mindset and that killer instinct to never let that ball touch the ground, until that happens, we are going to continue to be the team that doesn't win the hustle plays.
"We have it in times, but we don't have it all the time and that's the difference, they have it all the time."
New Albany grabbed the early lead at 1-0 off the ace from Marley Jackson, but Belmont came right back to take the lead at 2-1 and never trailed again in the opening set, winning 25-17.
The second set saw the Lady Bulldogs still struggling to find any consistency as they fell behind 15-5.
Lucy King broke the Belmont serve with a kill and followed that with an ace to get New Albany started on a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 15-10.
The Lady Bulldogs kept chipping away at the Belmont lead, pulling to within three at 24-21 before losing the set 25-21.
King and Lilly Shannon had three kills in the second set to lead New Albany.
The third set mirrored the previous two as New Albany fell behind early, but the Lady Bulldogs clawed their way back to take the lead at 23-22.
Teelie Tyer tied the matched with her kill and Shannon handed the Lady Bulldogs the lead with her block.
However, Belmont went about their business and finished the set on a 3-0 advantage to take the set 25-23 and the match 3-0.
"They (Belmont) were very disciplined, they did what they were supposed to do, if they messed up, they adjusted and moved on," Connolly said.
"I have found that one thing we are better at this year, is the not giving up, but now we've got to find that close, we've got to learn to close," Connolly said. "We're learning not to give up, but why are we in that situation to give up in the first place? "We've got to come out of the gate, we can't just sit there and let them pound us and then scrounge to get the ball up.
"I think we need to get to the point now where we don't put ourselves into that situation where we have to come back. I feel like we are a very strong offensive team whenever everybody's head is not going cuckoo."
Unforced errors crippled the Lady Bulldogs the entire match as they had 20 unforced hitting errors and the serving errors totaled nine.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&