NEW ALBANY - Suzy Bowman may have retired from the coaching ranks in Mississippi high school tennis circles, but the former New Albany coach went out with huge bang as she garnered yet another Class 4A tennis title with the Bulldogs plus Coach of the Year honors from the Mississippi High School Athletic Association and the National Federation of High Schools.
Bowman led New Albany to their fifth 4A team tile in a row and eighth overall during her nine year stint as coach.
Her team put a wrap on Bowman's career with a 7-0 win over Stone in April at the MHSAA team state championships in Oxford.
"God has blessed me more than I've ever deserved in my coaching career," Bowman said. "It has been one of the greatest joys in my life to coach the Bulldogs!"
Bowman's MHSAA award recognized her as the Mississippi Tennis Coach of the Year while the National Federation of high Schools award was regional as Bowman was named Southern Section Tennis Coach of the Year.
"Out of Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana, they thought this little girl from New Albany, Mississippi was worthy," Bowman said.
"What an honor to be recognized by the Mississippi High School Activities Association and the National Federation of High Schools as the Mississippi Tennis Coach of the Year and the Southern Section Tennis Coach of the Year!
"That was such a nice honor," Bowman said. "I've won the state award a few times in my career, but never been recognized on the sectional level, so that was such a great honor and a nice way to end that chapter of my career."
Bowman stepped down as coach after the season after accepting a job with Accelerate Mississippi, a workforce development group.
Bowman will oversee and lead the Ecosystem 2 group which includes the counties of - Alcorn, Benton, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
