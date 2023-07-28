New Albany Tennis 4A champions

Suzy Bowman, second from right, is pictured with her 2023 Class 4A State Champion New Albany Bulldog Tennis team.

 Keith Warren | MHSAA

NEW ALBANY - Suzy Bowman may have retired from the coaching ranks in Mississippi high school tennis circles, but the former New Albany coach went out with huge bang as she garnered yet another Class 4A tennis title with the Bulldogs plus Coach of the Year honors from the Mississippi High School Athletic Association and the National Federation of High Schools.

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you