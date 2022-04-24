Suzy Bowman knows better than anyone that to win a team tennis title you have to have a great team. However, you also have to play a virtual chess match and move your pieces around on the various courts to give you the best opportunity to win as well.
Thursday's opponent in the Class 4A State Tennis Championship, Stone, have been there before and would also be employing the same game in trying to get the best advantage to win the necessary four courts for the victory.
"I have always moved partnerships around based on the strength of the opponents we play," Bowman said. "I knew Stone had a very strong boys singles court and a very strong girls doubles 1, but I also have a very strong boys singles in the defending boys 4A state champion, Everett Garrett, and our girls doubles court of Gracie Mason and Sarah Robbins, which have been key to our success all season. I decided to play head to head with Stone in the finals on these courts."
One court that Bowman did make a move on was the mixed doubles court and it paid off with a winner for her.
"We moved Bradyn Bowman to mixed to try to pull that court and keeping Natalie Creekmore and Eva Aldridge together to strengthen girls doubles in case he (Stone coach) flopped on us," Bowman said. "I was very impressed with Caurie (Clayton) and Bradyn handling the pressure of being one of the deciding courts of the match. They are both just eighth graders, but they played tough in that tiebreaker to seal the deal!
"Gregory Nelson and Will Boyington battled in three tiebreakers to win the fifth court for us."
"Seniors John David Nelson (Jones CC signee) and Joseph Durrett have been money for us all season and they went out with a bang as seniors! They also hold the #1 seed spot for individuals next week in Oxford."
Scores from the winning courts in the huge 5-2 Bulldog win were as follows.
Boys Doubles 1 - John David Nelson and Joseph Durrett 6-0, 6-3 over Lane Breland and Thomas Sumrall.
Boys Doubles 2 - Gregory Nelson and Will Boyington defeated Tucker Smith and Cree Cunningham 7-6, 6-7, 10-6.
Mixed Doubles - Bradyn Bowman and Caurie Clayton defeated Will Dedeaux and Andee Rogers 6-4, 6-7, 11-9.
Girls Doubles 2 - Natalie Creekmore and Eva Aldridge won in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 over Mary Lott and Meredith Matthews.
Girls Singles - Heidi Clayton won handily in straight sets of 6-0, 6-0 over Maddy Kilpatrick.
The two courts that fell to Stone for the Bulldogs put up a valiant effort which just came up short.
Girls Doubles 1 - Stone's Kendall Burn and Lainey Cunningham defeated Sarah Robbins and Gracie Mason 6-2, 6-4.
Boys Singles - Triston Hill of Stone defeated Everett Garrett 6-2, 6-3.
Bowman credited her team's success to the training that they undergo prior to and during the season which results into a battle-tested and playoff-ready unit.
"I believe in our program, we have really set a standard of training that has helped us stay ahead of our competition," Bowman said. "Once I decide on my varsity lineup (and this is difficult every year as we have so many good players) these 12 players kick their training up to another level to be ready for playoffs and state.
"They are match tough! We also play a heavy amount of 6A opponents that prepare us for high level tennis.
"It takes buy-in from my leadership, our players, our parents, and our community. It’s beautiful to see it all come together in the end."