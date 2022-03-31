ENTERPRISE - Southpaw Nolan Brook threw a 3-hitter and his New Albany teammates pounded out 15 hits in the 11-2 Bulldog win over West Union on Monday.
Brooks went the distance in the win, throwing 104 pitches with 68 strikes and 12 strikeouts. He only faced 25 batters in the seven innings of work.
"It was good to see Nolan throw that well," New Albany coach Buddy Hall said. "His breaking stuff was good and he was able to keep them off balance."
West Union grabbed the early lead as they scored their two runs in the bottom of the first.
Greer Manning singled and Benton Burks was hit by pitch to put two runners aboard for the Eagles. A passed ball moved both runners up in scoring position for Mack Wallis.
Wallis delivered the 2-RBI single for West Union as the Eagles were able to get all three batters on base with two outs.
Brooks settled in after that and only surrendered one other hit for the rest of the game which came off the bat of Jon Grey Morrisson during the third inning.
Ethan Conlee blasted a solo leadoff home run in the Bulldog second over the fence in left. The Bulldogs loaded the bases with two outs, but Eagle pitcher Cole Willard was able to coax a fly ball to center to end the threat.
New Albany utilized their leadoff man again in the third as Cooper Dodds drew a walk. Jacob Brooks followed with a single and Dodds took third on the play.
The Bulldogs went to the double steal as Jacob took off for second and was thrown out, however Dodds was successful with his steal of home and the game was tied at 2-2.
The game stayed deadlocked until the top of the sixth when the Bulldogs pushed across six runs.
Conlee was the man of action again as he led off the inning with a single.
Nine consecutive batters reached for New Albany as they pieced together six hits, an error, walk and fielders choice.
Dodds had a 2-RBI double while Ray Bright, Silas McKinney, Micah Reed and Jacob had RBI.
I thought our guys did a good job of using our 2-strike approach and putting the ball in play in that inning," Hall said. "It really helped to swing the momentum our way."
New Albany added three insurance runs in the seventh as Cole Roberts singled and later scored on a wild pitch. McKinney hit a RBI double and Jacob added a RBI single for the 11-2 final verdict.
Jacob went 3 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBI. Five Bulldogs had two hits apiece including Reed, Conlee, Roberts, John Stacks, and McKinney.