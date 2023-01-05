NEW ALBANY - New Albany got solid inside play from their big men plus enough output from their outside shooters to take the 67-49 win over Ripley in 2-4A basketball.
"It was no doubt that it was our bigs, our two big kids that were key," New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said. "They rebounded, finished around the rim and I knew coming into the game that we had a size advantage and we out-rebounded them.
"They played big tonight, I was proud of both of them (Emanuel Tucker and Isaac Gilbert)."
The duo combined for 19 points in the contest with 14 of those coming in the second half as the Bulldogs stretched an eight point lead at the half of 29-21 into a final score of 67-49.
New Albany had a balance of scoring in the first half as eight players scored and the team was led by Braden Shettles with eight. Chris Carter and Mac Cheairs each added five points during the opening half.
Shettles and Cayden Howell paced the scoring during the second half with nine each while Tucker dropped in eight. Gilbert finished his night with seven points.
Shettles was high man for the Bulldogs with 17 points. Tucker was next with 12 points and Cayden Howell bagged 11. Tucker had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Ripley was led by Eli Edgeston's 24 points and Lakin Cox hit for nine points.
(G) New Albany 56, Ripley 45
Hannah Finley scored 13 points during a furious fourth quarter comeback by the Lady Bulldogs in the 56-45 win.
New Albany closed out the contest by outscoring Ripley 22-5 over the final eight minutes of play as they overcame a Ripley lead of 40-34.
Finley was on fire throughout the second half as she hit for 21 points and was the main catalyst for the New Albany offense.
Ripley ran out to a 31-21 lead at the half and appeared to be on the verge of running away with the game as they stretched their advantage to 15 points early in the third quarter at 36-21.
The Lady Bulldogs proceeded to make a run of 13-4 for the remainder of the third period as they cut the Lady Tiger lead to six.
Finley led all New Albany scorers with 34 points. Abby Laney and Amiya Terry each scored nine points.
Ripley was paced by Alorian Storey's 21 points while Serena Adams scored seven.
