Hannah Finley was a terror on offense as she hit for 34 points in the 56-45 New Albany win over Ripley.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY - New Albany got solid inside play from their big men plus enough output from their outside shooters to take the 67-49 win over Ripley in 2-4A basketball. 

