The New Albany Bulldog golf team won the 2021 Class 4A state championship by 28 strokes, but the boys team faced a daunting task in 2022 as they had to replace three of their top golfers.
Coach Shane Sanderson and his Bulldogs started the year in a rebuild mode, but the Bulldogs made steady improvements with each and wound up the year as the fourth place team in 4A.
"I am very proud of our boy's golf team.," Sanderson said. "We finished runner-up in our region and qualified for state in the process. In golf, you can win your region and still not make it to state if your score is not good enough.
"Midway through the season I was a little worried we might not hit that mark. We played several matches that would have been a qualifier and several that would not have qualified us. The boys kept plugging along and the scores kept getting better. Our scores improved from region to State and we finished 4th out of 12 teams that competed."
Sanderson went from having three match-seasoned seniors on his team in 2021, but that lone senior played a major role in the team's turnaround by season's end. New Albany was led all season by their only senior, Miles Cox.
"Miles came out in the seventh grade with very little golf experience," Sanderson said. "He got to play with a great group of older teammates and within a couple of years he was right in the mix. I remember one of his first matches he shot a 60 on a 9-hole round. He shot 74 Day 1 and 77 Day 2 - those were 18-hole rounds. (4A State Championships)
"I never had to tell him to get in some extra work. He's been an absolute blessing to coach and to watch grow into a great golfer, team leader, and a young man that has always represented us with nothing but class. It's going to be tough next season when practice starts and Miles is not around."
Despite the huge loss of Cox to graduation, the Bulldogs will return the bulk of their key players and hope to make a run at the state championship again in 2023.
"Following Miles are juniors, Whit Robbins and Owen Everett, two players that didn't join the team until high school," Sanderson said. "Whit and Owen will be my go to guys next year. They have both come along well and I know they will be ready to lead us next season.
"Current ninth grader Drew Freeman and eighth grader Nick Little will also be back. It's going to be fun seeing all four of them continue to improve."
Sanderson was excited to share news of the high school golf season transitioning from the spring to fall after one final spring run in 2023.
"After next season golf will move to the fall," he said. "The season will start in August and the State Championship will conclude in October. I've already got some commitments from a few players that plan to play golf once it does not interfere with their spring sports. I really expect to see our numbers grow.
"It has been a much needed change for the sport. Kids that play competitively will go from summer play right into their high school season. The courses will be in great shape and after a few weeks not near as crowded."