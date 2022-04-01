New Albany went on the road to win two key matches as the Bulldogs defeated Pontotoc in division play and later in the week avenged a loss to 6A Tupelo.
New Albany 6, Pontotoc 1
New Albany kept their slate perfect with the 6-1 win over Pontotoc in Division 2-4A on March 25.
Seniors John David Nelson and Joseph Durrett led the Bulldogs as they won in Boys 1 doubles 6-0, 6-0 over Lorenzo Ramos and Chambers Lane.
Will Boyington and Gregory Nelson won in three by scores of 7-6, 4-6, 11-9 over Joseph Henry and David Metcalf in Boys 2 doubles.
Sarah Robbins and Gracie Mason won the Girls 1 doubles court by scores of 6-1, 6-0 over Samantha McGregor and Heather Tedford.
Girls 2 doubles court saw Eva Aldridge and Caurie Clayton defeat Mollie Rackley and Caroline Howard by 6-4, 6-4 scores.
Everett Garrett moved over to the mixed doubles court and paired with Natalie Creekmore to post a 6-0, 6-1 win over Tay Thornton and Holly Stewart.
Heidi Clayton won the girls singles match over Izzy Park with scores of 6-0, 6-0.
Bradyn Bowman returned to the courts after being sidelined by an injury and lost a close one to Sawyer Richie with the court going to Pontotoc on 6-4, 6-7, 10-8 scores.
New Albany 4, Tupelo 3
The Bulldogs traveled to Tupelo on March 26 to face the Golden Wave of Class 6A and New Albany came home with a 4-3 decision in their favor.
"Our kids are looking sharp going into the final weeks of regular season," New Albany coach Suzy Bowman said. "Now we just have to finish strong."
John David Nelson and Joseph Durrett again led the Tennis Dogs to the win as they overcame an early loss to take a 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 win over Knox Watener and Wes Henson in Boys 2 doubles.
Everett Garrett and Natalie Creekmore paired up for the second consecutive day on mixed doubles and won 6-4, 6-2 over Ashton Posey and Morrison Sliman.
Heidi Clayton was the winner in girls singles by 6-3, 6-2 scores over Isabelle Elmer.
Bradyn Bowman won a hard-fought decision over Luke Williamson by scores of 6-3, 4-6, 15-13 in boys singles.
"I was proud of Bradyn Bowman, coming back just 3.5 weeks after surgery on his hand and playing a strong singles match for us," Suzy said. "It was nice to have him back in the lineup this close to the playoffs."
Girls 1 doubles partners Sarah Robbins and Gracie Mason lost a tight match with Isabella Posey and Laurie Watener by 3-6, 6-1, 11-13 scores.
Tupelo's Beyla Waldrop and Taylor O'Rear won the Girls 2 doubles court by 6-0, 6-2 scores over New Albany's Eva Aldridge and Caurie Clayton.
The Golden Wave duo of Mont Watener and William Henson won over on the Boys 1 doubles court by 6-4, 6-1 scores over Will Boyington and Gregory Nelson of New Albany.