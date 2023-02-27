New Albany Bulldog tennis had a very busy week, but came away with very favorable results for their efforts.
The Bulldogs started the week of work at home on Monday against Alcorn Central and swept to a 7-0 decision over the visiting Bears.
Tuesday held a larger challenge for New Albany as they hosted Tupelo of 6A and the Golden Wave got the 5-2 decision over the Bulldogs. New Albany won on the boys doubles court and girls singles.
Thursday's tennis matches marked the opening day of division tennis in 2-4A and it went the Bulldogs way as they carved out a 7-0 verdict over the Houston Hilltoppers.
Friday the Bulldogs headed to Tupelo for team play in the Tupelo Invitational Tournament in which they faced Bayou Academy. New Albany posted the 7-0 win for their opening round.
New Albany was back on the courts on Saturday for day two of the Tupelo Invitational and the Bulldogs faced Madison Central of 6A. New Albany was able to squeeze out the narrow 4-3 win.
