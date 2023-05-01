New Albany had a successful week of tennis as they claimed the 4A team title on Monday and followed that with three state champions in individual competition later in the week.
The Bulldogs won girls singles, boys doubles and mixed doubles titles and played in the championship for girls doubles and boys singles for their impressive run of tennis.
Heidi Clayton of New Albany won the 4A State championship in girls singles as she defeated Alexis Price of Corinth in straight sets by 6-0, 6-0 scores. Clayton was dominating on her court as she lost only one game the entire tournament.
Clayton won her semifinal match by 6-0, 6-0 scores over Katelyn Walker of Sumrall.
Gregory Nelson and Hunter Henson won the boys doubles state title in 4A as they took down Cree Cunningham/Lane Breland of Stone by 6-4, 6-0 scores in the final.
Nelson/Henson won their semifinal match by 7-5, 6-3 scores over Tate Baucum/Cade Cooley of Newton County.
New Albany's mixed doubles pair of Natalie Creekmore and Will Boyington won the state championship on their court as they defeated Cole Tadlock/Samantha Boykin of Newton County 7-5, 6-2.
Creekmore/Boyington reached the finals after taking the semifinal win 6-0, 6-2 over Jaeda Goar/Colton Lott of Sumrall.
Sarah Robbins and Gracie Mason reached the girls doubles finals in 4A, but were defeated by Josie Tullos/Aleah McMullan of Newton County.
Robbins/Mason won the first set, but the Newton County pair came back to win by 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 scores. They had reached the championship with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Ava Moore/Austin Hayes of Caledonia.
New Albany's other girls doubles team, Eva Aldridge and Caurie Clayton, reached the semifinals before they were defeated by the eventual champs, Tulos/McMullan by 6-2, 6-2 scores.
New Albany's other finalist was Bradyn Bowman in boys singles as he was defeated by Ridge Jones of Northeast Jones by scores of 6-4, 6-2.
Bowman won in the 4A semifinals by a final of 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 over Sawyer Ritchie of Pontotoc.
New Albany's other boys doubles team of Carter Ladner and Matthew Durrett picked up two wins in the tournament before they lost in the quarterfinals.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.