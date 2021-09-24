NEW ALBANY - Corinth had won nine straight games over New Albany, but the Bulldogs had their way on Friday in the 49-21 victory over the Warriors. The Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 21-7 in the second half to salt away the convincing win.
"I think offensively we just played well, we felt like we could do a lot against them, we played well up front, the receivers played well," New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. "I think we punted maybe once and we had a turnover, the offense just played well. We just executed."
Kelan Simpson got the fireworks started for the Bulldogs as he scored on a 25-yard run with 5:06 left in the first quarter and Wright Miskelly added the PAT for the 7-0 lead.
Corinth answered on the next series as they had a short field following a long kickoff return. LaDomonic Brown took it in from 11 yards out and Eli Burciaga tied it with his kick at 7-7.
New Albany roared back on their next series as quarterback Joe Mathis hit Elijah Fleming with a 65-yard pass that set up Cameron Knox's score from the four and the Bulldogs regained the lead, never to relinquish it, at 14-7 with 2:23 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldog defense forced a Corinth early in the second period and New Albany drove 68 yards in four plays to score their third touchdown.
Mathis hit Knox with a 38-yard TD pass with 10:33 left in the half.
Corinth used a bit of trickery to score their next touchdown as the Warriors lined up in punt formation, but Broderick Alexander took the snap and weaved his way through the Bulldogs for a 56-yard TD run to close the gap to seven points.
New Albany score with 1:42 left in the half as Kody Atkinson ran four yards to put the Bulldogs up 28-14.
However, Corinth answered with a 59-yard pass from Brawner Cregreen to Alexander with 41 seconds left to send the team to the half with the Bulldogs leading 28-21.
New Albany drove 60 yards to score in the third quarter as Atkinson's 10-yard run gave the Bulldogs a 35-21 lead with 6:51 left in the period.
Neither team could muster another score in the quarter and the 35-21 score was still up as the horn sounded for the end of the third period.
The Bulldog offense started clicking again in the final quarter as Simpson scored on a 25-yard run with 8:31 left.
Simpson ended his huge night with a 41-yard run for the final Bulldog touchdown that sealed the contest in maroon and white at 49-21.
"Kelan has done a great job of stepping up, he runs the ball really hard, he's still learning some of the stuff we need him to do, but he's got a lot of talent and we're glad to have him. We're expecting big things out of him."
New Albany wrapped up their non-division slate with a 4-1 record and next up on the schedule is a Division 2-4A contest at Pontotoc.
"We've just got to keep getting better, tonight was a good night, but we've still got a few mistakes that they can learn from," Stubblefield said. "Non-division is over and ultimately it doesn't really matter, so we gotta bear down and get ready for division.
"Pontotoc is coming up next, they've got a good team and we've got to work really hard this week."