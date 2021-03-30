NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Tennis Dogs went through their Division 1-4A schedule undefeated with a 4-0 mark and are division champions once again. Even more impressive is the fact that the Bulldogs went unscathed in their matches, finishing with a 28-0 record.
The Bulldogs latest victims and final ones in division were the Corinth Warriors and New Albany hung a 7-0 decision on them on Monday at BNA Bank Tennis Complex.
"We were excited to close out our division matches this week so we could focus on playoffs," New Albany coach Suzy Bowman said. "Last week's win over Newton County let us know we are in good form moving into the playoffs, but we also have to get by them one more time before advancing to state so we have to stay humble and hungry."
John David Nelson won the boys singles match over John Parker in 6-0, 6-0 straight sets.
Girls singles saw New Albany's Sarah Robbins defeat Kate Rivers Ship by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Mixed doubles pitted Conner Greer and Gracie Mason of New Albany against Corinth's Luke Mitchell and Lucy Smith with the Bulldog duo coming out on top with a 6-0, 6-0 decision.
Over on the girls doubles court, Jill Gafford and Isabella Aldridge paired up in Girls 1 doubles to defeat Pierce Peterson and Alexis Price by 6-3, 6-0 finals. Maggie Scott and Natalie Creekmore joined forces on the girls 2 doubles court and swept past Lauren Phillips and Grace Vialflore by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Boys doubles 1 court matched New Albany's Joseph Fennell and Colin Williams against Brooks Pratt and Will Knuckles as the NA pair got the 6-0, 6-0 upper-hand. Boys 2 doubles matched the youthful duo of Everett Garrett and Bradyn Bowman together as they won easily by 6-0, 6-0 totals over Frank Laher and Jacob Wilbanks.
JV boys doubles action saw Carter Ladner and Ethan Jackson win by 6-0, 6-0 scores. Jacob Christ and Mac Blackburn won their match 6-1, 6-0.
JV girls doubles courts had Caurie Clayton and Lilly Stout winning 6-0, 6-1. Addi Owen and Kylie Jo Dains also won their match by 6-0, 6-0 finals.
New Albany defeats Newton County 7-0
New Albany faced Newton County on March 26 in what could possibly be a tuneup for the North Half title and the Bulldogs won every court to take the 7-0 decision.
Here's the final scores for the various courts with the players involved.
Boys Singles - Everett Garrett def. Cade Cooley (6-0, 6-0)
Girls Singles - Heidi Clayton def. Brenah Flint (6-0, 6-0)
Girls 1 Doubles - Maggie Scott/Gracie Mason def. Emily Stewart/Josie Tullos (6-4, 3-6, 12-10)
Girls 2 Doubles - Jill Gafford/Isabella Aldridge def. Ava Espey/Marilyn Tullos (6-0, 6-3)
Boys 1 Doubles - Will Boyington/Montgomery Owen def. Parker Chaney/Tate Baucum (3-6, 6-3, 1-0)
Boys 2 Doubles - John David Nelson/Joseph Durrett def. Donald Blake/Cole Tadlock (6-0, 6-3)
Mixed Doubles - Joseph Fennell/Sarah Robbins def. Lee Hill/Maggie Bounds (6-1, 6-3)