Morgan Pipkin

Morgan Pipkin crosses the ball from near the corner for New Albany and would score a goal on a PK during the second half. 

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Bulldogs gave up a couples of goals within a 14 minute span and that was all North Pontotoc needed to take the 2-0 1-4A win on Thursday. Both goals were surrendered in the opening half of the contest. 

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you