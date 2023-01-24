NEW ALBANY - Chris Carter balanced his scoring over two halves and helped pace New Albany to the 87-60 win against North Pontotoc in 2-4A basketball on Tuesday.
Carter bagged 14 points in the first half and followed that up with 15 points during the second half.
As much as the offensive output by Carter and his teammates was impressive for the 87 points, Bulldog coach Scotty Shettles pointed to the advantage on the boards as a key to the win.
"Rebounding, okay we pretty much dominated the boards, it was 38-23," he said. "They (North Pontotoc) were making shots, especially during the first half and were 6 for 13 from the three point line.
"I told our guys at half that you've got to quit giving uncontested looks at the goal to them. They came out and hit one quick, but I think they only had two for the second half."
The second half went very much in the favor of the Bulldogs after they went to intermission up 40-28. The scoring advantage in the final half went 47-32 in New Albany's favor.
Besides Carter's 15 points in the second half, Cayden Howell also hit for double digits with 10.
"Our three point percentage went up in the second half, we got up to 43 percent, 7 for 16 which is good," Shettles said. "It was a team effort, we had a lot of kids that scored, lot of kids played, but again I think the big thing in the game was that we dominated the boards."
One of the players that made a big splash coming off the bench was Avery Cathey as he buried a couple of long distance three pointers to finish with six points.
Carter was high man for the game with 29 points. Howell finished his night's work with 19 and Braden Shettles hit for 16.
North Pontotoc was led by Eli Baker's 13 points. Drew Wilfun and Amari Hubbard each had 10 points.
New Albany is now 6-2 in division and in second place with two games remaining.
North Pontotoc 51, New Albany 49 (G)
New Albany led the game for three of the four quarters of play, but North Pontotoc was in front when it counted the most as they rallied back to win 51-49.
New Albany led by five at 37-32 at the end of the third period, but the Lady Vikings opened the fourth period with an 8-0 run to grab the lead at 40-37.
The game went back and forth after that with the teams swapping leads, but the Lady Bulldogs lost their top two scorers in the game to fouls and North Pontotoc took advantage to seize the win.
New Albany led at the half 26-18.
Gracie Corley led the Lady Vikings with 15 points. Kiara Shelly finshed with 14 and Lora McCord scored 8 points.
Amiya Terry led New Albany with 15 points. Hannah Finley hit for 10 and Lynleigh Tatum scored eight.
