New Albany and West Union both recently competed at their regional track meets at Tishomingo County last week.
Both teams enjoyed a successful day and will have numerous athletes move on to compete at north half in track and field events this week.
NEW ALBANY
GIRLS
Gabrielle Starks – 1st, 300 meter hurdles
Landry Kent – 1st, discus
Abby Laney – 2nd, discus
BOYS
Edwin Vargas – 2nd, 200 meter dash
Edwin Vargas – 2nd, 400 meter dash
Aiden Patterson – 4th, 800 meter run
Dawson Boyd – 4th, 1600 meter run
Eric Flores – 4th, 3200 meter run
Courtland Earl – 2nd, 110 meter hurdles
Courtland Earl – 1st, 300 meter hurdles
4X400 meter relay (Edwin Vargas, Courtland Earl, Darin Turner, Aiden Patterson) - 4th
4X800 meter relay (Dawson Boyd, Isaac Vega, Keaton Young, Aiden Patterson) - 2nd
Kaleb Shumpert – 3rd, long jump
Courtland Earl – 4th, triple jump
Zane Chapman – 1st, shot put
Jack Keener – 2nd, shot put
Montavio Sullivan – 1st, discus
Emmanuel Tucker – 3rd, discus
WEST UNION
GIRLS
Shelby Powell – 2nd, 100 meter hurdles
Shelby Powell – 1st, 300 meter hurdles
Ella Little – 2nd, 300 meter hurdles
4X400 relay (no names) - 2nd
BOYS
Joe Quay Willard – 3rd, 400 meter dash
Aiden James – 4th, 800 meter run
Brodie Moore – 3rd, 1600 meter run
Brodie Moore – 2nd, 3200 meter run
Adam Galloway – 3rd, 3200 meter run
Trey Haynes – 2nd, 110 meter hurdles
Trey Haynes – 1st, 300 meter hurdles
4X200 meter relay (Joe Quay Willard, Aiden James, Matthew Gowdy, Edwin Edwards) - 4th
4X400 meter relay (no names) - 1st
4X800 meter relay (Brodie Moore, Aiden James, Adam Galloway, Joe Quay Willard) - 1st
Trey Haynes – 3rd, long jump
Daniel Conlee – 1st, shot put
Daniel Conlee – 2nd, discus
