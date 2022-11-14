NEW ALBANY - New Albany had their mettle tested by the Itawamba AHS squad on Thursday, but the Bulldogs used a strong fourth quarter surge to get the 61-50 win. New Albany outscored the Indians 19-9 over the final eight minutes.
NEW ALBANY - New Albany had their mettle tested by the Itawamba AHS squad on Thursday, but the Bulldogs used a strong fourth quarter surge to get the 61-50 win. New Albany outscored the Indians 19-9 over the final eight minutes.
The Bulldogs utilized their three point game early in fourth period as they buried three 3-pointers in four trips down the floor along with a field goal worth two points to 53-43 advantage.
"I thought the fourth quarter was the key tonight, New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said. "I got a little rough with them in one of the timeouts and they came out and responded well.
"Once we got it down there, we hit a couple of big shots, Mac Cheairs hit a big three and Cayden Howell hit another big three and then we started doing what we do, spread it out and try to make you come get us and then we finish."
New Albany was hot with the 3-pointers in the opening period as they hit four and staked themselves to a lead of 19-12.
Itawamba came back with a strong second period as they outscored the Bulldogs 17-9 and they went to half with the Indians up 29-28.
The third quarter was back and forth as the teams swapped leads, but after the horn sounded the Bulldogs had regained the lead at 42-41.
Chris Carter led the Bulldogs with 17 points.
Braden Shettles hit for 15 points while Cheairs and Howell had 11 and 10 points.
Top scorers for Itawamba were Brant Hutton with 26 points and Ben Orr finished with 14.
(G) Itawamba 67, New Albany 44
The Lady Indians used a solid second quarter to take the 67-44 win over the Lady Bulldogs. They outscored New Albany 26-8 during the frame and opened up a 43-19 lead at the half.
Olivia Smith of Itawamba led all scorers with 24 points. Teammate Maddi Fleming scored 12 points.
Abby Laney was top scorer for New Albany with 11 points and Hannah Finley hit for 10.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.