The division slate did not begin for the New Albany Bulldogs as they had hoped after dropping a 14-13 heartbreaker on the road to the Pontotoc Warriors on Friday.
The Bulldogs marked Pontotoc’s homecoming opponent, and the Warriors, despite losing their starting quarterback Conner Armstrong, came out with a tough and spirited performance.
Head coach Cody Stubblefield said he was proud of how his squad battled, but ultimately, they just came up a few plays short.
“Guys played hard, but we ultimately fell short… Make a few more tackles, a few more runs, a few more plays, convert on extra points, it’s a whole different game,” said Stubblefield.
The game began with a strong start for New Albany as the defense set the tone with a forced three-and-out on Pontotoc’s opening drive.
The Bulldogs followed with a 15-play drive to enter into enemy territory. However, the Warriors flipped the momentum right back by blocking a 41-yard field goal attempt from Wright Miskelly to keep the game scoreless.
The Pontotoc offense responded from this surge of momentum with a 10 play, 55-yard drive that ended with a Jordan Ball touchdown run from three yards out to get the game’s opening score early in the second quarter.
On the following drive, the Warriors decided to try a surprise onside kick, which was recovered by New Albany. The drive stalled immediately for the Bulldogs, but they attempted some trickery on fourth-down with a fake punt, which was snuffed out and stopped by Pontotoc.
Another major point occurred on the following drive as Armstrong suffered an injury after being taken down on a 17-yard run. He would not return for the rest of the game, which left the Warriors play calling one-dimensional.
New Albany followed the stalled drive from Pontotoc with a three play, 80-yard drive that included a 45-yard screen pass to Cameron Knox and was capped off with a three-yard touchdown run by Kelan Simpson to tie the game up at 7-all with the first half concluded.
The scoring halted until early in the fourth quarter as Simpson scored his second touchdown of the game on a three-yard run, which polished off a 10-play, 56-yard drive. The ensuing extra point was missed by the Bulldogs, which kept the lead at 13-7.
Pontotoc, to this point, had not completed a pass since Armstrong left the game. After New Albany forced a 3rd-and-12, the Warriors heaved a prayer down the field. It would be bobbled and caught by Jaden Montgomery, who avoided a defender and found the endzone on a 50-yard play that tied the game up.
Pontotoc converted the point after to take the lead back at 14-13.
The Bulldogs received one final chance in Warrior territory after a bobbled snap on a punt. Penalties and lack of execution, however, left the Bulldogs with a 4th-and-19. Joe Mathis avoided pressure and tried to find a receiver deep, but it was picked off by the Pontotoc defense to ice the game.
Simpson led the way offensively for the game, accounting for both New Albany scores.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 4-2 overall and 0-1 in division. They return home to face Ripley Friday night for homecoming.