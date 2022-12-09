PONTOTOC – Tyler Shephard is going to get his points, and he gets them at the right time.
The senior guard scored 23 points and helped No. 4-ranked Pontotoc pull away for an 81-65 win over No. 5 New Albany in the Division 2-4A opener for both teams Tuesday night.
Shephard had 15 points at halftime but was scoreless in the third quarter. He then scored six points during a 13-0 run that saw the Warriors (8-1) open up a 73-55 lead in the fourth. Shephard scored four of those points in the paint and the other two on free throws.
“My team trusts me with the ball, finishing around the rim,” he said.
The trust is mutual. In the third quarter, senior point guard Zane Tipler scored 10 of his team-high 24 points as Pontotoc turned a 37-37 halftime score into a 57-53 lead entering the final quarter.
Tipler shot 8 of 16 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
“There were times I was telling (Shephard) to go at people, and he still was finding others,” Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler said. “That’s showing growth on his end, is knowing he can score 30, but he also knows he needs the help from his teammates to be successful.”
Chris Carter led New Albany (7-2) with 30 points. He had 21 by halftime, but the Warriors limited him to just four points in the third quarter. And he didn’t score again until after Pontotoc’s big run. Shephard, Tipler and Dawson Rice all took turns guarding Carter.
Carter finished 12 of 23 from the floor and made 6 of 12 from 3-point range.
“We were gambling a lot, and that lets him make big shots, which he’s capable of doing. So we came out in the second half and just sat down on defense, really,” Shephard said.
New Albany shot 43.9% from the field, including 10 of 24 from deep. Pontotoc shot 49.1% overall, 7 of 20 from downtown.
Pontotoc had a big edge at the free throw line, where it made 18 of 21. New Albany was 5 of 8.
And the Warriors won the rebounding battle, 41-24, with Jack Sansing grabbing 11 boards.
(G) Pontotoc 56, New Albany 25: Alayna Ball scored 19 points to lead the No. 7 Lady Warriors (9-1, 1-0). New Albany (5-6, 0-1) was paced by Hannah Finley’s 15 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Pontotoc was up 60-55 when it reeled off 13-straight points, a run bookended by a pair of Shephard buckets.
Point Maker: Shephard shot 8 of 9 from the floor and 6 of 6 from the line.
Talking Point: “Offensive rebounds were the difference in the game. They got 13 of them, and I’m sure they probably scored on 10 of those.” – New Albany coach Scotty Shettles
