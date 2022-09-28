Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
CORINTH - New Albany went on the defensive against Corinth as the Bulldogs spoiled homecoming for the Warriors with their 17-7 win.
Ke'Lan Simpson scored both touchdowns to lead the Bulldog offense.
"Credit those guys, they bounced back from a high scoring game last week (66-40 win over Booneville) to a totally different game this week," New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. "Number 14 (Chris Rodgers) is a heck of a player and they got some big runs on us, but we kept getting after it, rallied to the football and made huge plays."
New Albany hit a big play coming out of the gate as Braden Shettles hit Kaleb Shumpert with a 36-yard strike that gave the Bulldogs great field position and led to Simpson's first touchdown run of six yards.
Grayson Alexander scored the only other points of the first half as he drilled a 29-yard field goal in the second quarter and the Bulldogs took a 10-0 lead into half.
Corinth showed some offensive spark in the third quarter as Xae Mayes led the Warriors on a 53-yard drive and tossed a six yard pass to Broderick Alexander for the lone Warrior TD of the night.
New Albany drove 75 yards to score their final touchdown as Simpson plowed in from two yards out for the 17-7 final.
Simpson carried the ball 19 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Ke'Lan Simpson's touchdown with 5:21 left sealed the win for the Bulldogs as they drove 75 yards in eight plays.
Point Man: Simpson scored both touchdowns for New Albany on runs of six and two yards.
Talking Point: "I think our defense did as good of a job as you could ask them to do, being in a different situation on our fourth quarterback and then the fourth quarterback goes down. Then we are in a position we need to throw and we put a ninth grader back there, we are just kinda having to manufacture things on offense. - Corinth coach Justin Dye
Notes
• Xae Mayes, a ninth grader, came off the bench to lead Corinth on their 53-yard scoring drive and capped it with a six yard pass to Broderick Alexander during the third quarter.
• Braden Shettles was 14 of 18 passing for New Albany for 122 yards. Kaleb Shumpert had four catches for 82 yards with a long of 36.
• New Albany hosts Pontotoc next Friday while Corinth visits Caledonia.
