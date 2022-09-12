A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Sports Editor
Kaleum Shaw scored two touchdowns for New Albany against Byhalia, pictured here in earlier action at East Union
New Albany went on the road for the second time in the young football season and won big, 49-6, over Byhalia on Friday.
The Bulldogs capitalized on a 28-point second quarter to put the contest out of reach by the half as they held a 42-0 lead.
New Albany opened the contest with two touchdowns late in the first quarter.
Kaleum Shaw found the end zone first for the Bulldogs as he ran for 25 yards and Grayson Alexander tacked on the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Minutes later and the next New Albany possession, Ke'Lan Simpson scored on a 29-yard run and Whit Robbins added the PAT. New Albany would lead 14-0 after a quarter.
The flurry of Bulldog touchdowns in the second quarter began with a 9-yard run by Kody Atkinson and the kick was for for a 21-0 Bulldog lead.
Shaw hung up another touchdown with his seven yard run to extend the lead to 28-0.
Zac Clay made the most of his touch as he ran 15 yards for the fifth Bulldog score of the night.
DJ Robinson ended the scoring frenzy for the first half as he scored on a 22-yard run and the Bulldogs went to the half up 42-0.
New Albany added a second half touchdown as Jeb Bolen capped the scoring with his TD.
Byhalia finally got on the board with a second half touchdown and New Albany won 49-6.
Next up for New Albany will be a home game against Booneville on Friday.
The Blue Devils were able to hold off a furious second half comeback attempt by East Union and won a 43-36 thriller at East Union on Friday.
New Albany enters the contest at 2-1 while Booneville is also 2-1.
Kickoff will be at 7:30 from Kitchens Field.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.