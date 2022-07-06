NEW ALBANY - Coach Cody Stubblefield and his New Albany Bulldogs have been working hard to fit the pieces together with skill positions during the month of June with 7 on 7 play on a weekly basis.
The Bulldogs hosted 7 on 7 on the New Albany band field during on Tuesdays during June and welcomed teams from Ripley, Nettleton, Shannon and South Pontotoc to share in the scrimmages.
Stubblefield talked about the progress he has seen from the first games of the month to the final ones on Tuesday.
"We try to fine tune things for 7 on 7, we're not a team that comes out here and does a lot of things that we don't typically do on Friday nights Stubblefield said. "We really use this summer and 7 on 7 to work on us, so whether it is coverages or route combinations or whatnot, we are really trying to fine tune and hone in on what we do.
"We have a quarterback (Braden Shettles) that is a young guy and he's going to be our starting quarterback. He just continues to get reps, reps and reps. We've got some guys playing receiver that have not been in those spots in the past.
"Basically, you get to use the month of June as a time to really get to rep it out and get a lot of action, but these guys have learned, they have worked really hard and we are really excited about the guys and what they can do in those skill positions."
Stubblefield likes what he sees from his freshman quarterback Shettles and the steady progress he made from the competition.
"You know, there's a lot that happens at the quarterback position, we are fortunate that Braden has been involved in high school basketball and has played things at a high level," Stubblefield said. "In a sense, he is used to a fast-paced game and we've got to keep Braden from trying to do too much.
"As a quarterback you can get out there and put everything on your back and try to just do it. We really just need him to see the coverage, evaluate and know where his read is and make the throw.
"We don't want him to go out there and try to do too much. We've got a senior running back in Kody Atkinson that is coming back and Ke'Lan Simpson too, so those guys will obviously touch the ball. I think them and the offensive line can take some of that pressure off Braden, but out here, it's all about him and his play and the reads he can make, so it's a great opportunity for us to see him work."
Stubblefield has seen much improvement in the play of some of his other skill players since the start of 7 on 7 and shared their progression.
"I think the two guys in 7 on 7 that have been impressive are Zac Clay and Jeb Bolen. Both of those guys, we know what we are going to get out of them, they are very smart with football smarts.
"They know how to sit down in space and when to accelerate, both have great hands. They are not the flashiest people, they are not just going to run by everybody, but they do a really good job of knowing how to line, knowing where they need to find leverage and find grass and setting up and catching the ball."