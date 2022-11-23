NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Bulldogs went to the long ball on Tuesday early and often as they defeated Tishomingo County 72-32 at the New Albany Thanksgiving Classic. The Bulldogs hit 12 three-point goals on the night.
Braden Shettles gave the Bulldogs the firepower early as he bagged five 3-point goals in the first quarter and scored the majority of New Albany's 27 points with 15.
Mac Cheairs and Ke'Lan Simpson joined in on the three point feast as they buried one apiece in the opening period.
"Anytime you can get one kid to hit 5 three's in a quarter is big," New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said. "I think we had a 27 point first quarter and when you can do that, it gives you a jumpstart.
"I thought overall that all of our kids played well tonight. Our defense was fair and we made shots and like we said, when you make shots, you have a chance."
The Bulldogs went on a tear from the midpoint of the period and they turned an 8-7 lead into a 27-12 advantage at the buzzer, outscoring the Braves 19-5.
The second quarter didn't feature the long ball as much, but the Bulldogs kept pouring in the baskets as they hit for 25 points while holding Tishomingo to only five points and the halftime score read 52-17.
Since the Bulldogs opened up a 35-point lead in the third quarter, the majority of play was under a running clock, so the point total in the end was a bit less than it possibly could have been although New Albany went on to win 72-32.
"Ke'lan actually hit four 3-pointers tonight, I think he went four for four or four for five," Shettles said. "Sometimes we just shoot the ball good and sometimes they don't fall. Tonight they were falling"
Shettles was high man for the Bulldogs with 22 points including six threes. Simpson and Cayden Howell both scored 14 while Chris Carter finished with 13 points.
Tishomingo County was led by Kayson McNutt's 10 points while Chase Booker added 8 points.
New Albany improved to 5-1 with the win.
(B) New Albany 74, Lafayette 63
New Albany defeated Lafayette of 5A on Monday by a final of 74-63 at the New Albany Thanksgiving Classic.
Cayden Howell had a huge game with 31 points.
Chris Carter hit for 18 points and Dee Johnson came off the bench to score 11 points.
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
Currently in New Albany
