NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Bulldogs responded well from their first loss of the season with a 50-7 home victory over the Byhalia Indians on Friday.
Head coach Cody Stubblefield spoke after the matchup about his team’s response from last Friday.
“We wanted to get that taste out of our mouth after last week… excited about the way we responded.”
The Bulldogs took the lead quickly after forcing a three-and-out as Cameron Knox took the opening offensive play 32 yards to the end zone on a wildcat snap.
New Albany set the tone defensively, forcing the Indians to go three-and-out on their first six possessions while Cameron Knox added two rushing scores from 21 and 18 yards out.
Stubblefield talked postgame about the mentality of his defense.
“Defensively, we want to be stingy… They’re playing well. Playing fast, trying to fly around, trying to abuse people when they get to them.”
Byhalia found their way into the end zone midway through the second quarter with a seven-play drive that began at the New Albany 41-yard line to cut the gap to 19-7.
However, that touchdown would stand as the only score allowed by the stingy Bulldog defense.
The offense of New Albany also responded quickly with a 65-yard drive that Knox capped off with a three-yard run to score as time expired in the first half, which gave the Bulldogs a 27-7 halftime advantage.
The second half turned up all New Albany as Kody Atkinson started it off with a bang on a 72-yard touchdown run on the first play of the half.
Byhalia coughed up the football on the ensuing kickoff, and Atkinson took the next play to the house as well from 19 yards out to break the game open at 41-7.
From that point, the clock began to run continuously, but there was still plenty of time for Atkinson to notch his third score of the evening on a 68-yard run.
The Indians endured another miscue on the next drive with a low snap on a punt out of their own end zone that Byhalia had to fall on, which resulted in a safety and took the score to its 50-7 final.
The Bulldogs were led offensively by Knox in the first half, who had seven carries for 115 yards and four scores. Atkinson made his impact in the second half with three scores but overall carried the ball 14 times for 200 yards as well.
The New Albany defense only allowed the Indians to cross midfield one time, which came on Byhalia’s only scoring drive.
With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 2-1 on the year and head on the road next Friday to face the Booneville Blue Devils.