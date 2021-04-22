PONTOTOC - New Albany Bulldog track and field team came in third place at the 1-4A regional meet at Pontotoc on April 15. Pontotoc boys won with 190 points and Corinth was second with 133.
Mike Smith pulled off a first place finish for the Bulldogs with his win in the 400 meters in a time of 53.57.
Cameron Knox ran to a third place finish in the boys 100 meters with a time of 11.71.
Courtland Earl qualified in the boys 110 hurdles as he placed third in 18.21.
Knox also competed and placed in a couple of field events as he took second in the boys triple jump with his longest jump of 42-05. He came in third in the high jump with best of 5-10.
Montavio Sullivan placed for the Bulldogs in the discus with a top throw of 109-06.50 to earn him a third place finish.
Three relay teams survived to run another day as the boys 4x400 ran to a third place finish in 3:47.72. New Albany placed fourth in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:37.68 as well as another fourth in the 4x800 in 10:30.66.
Lady Bulldogs come in fourth
New Albany Lady Bulldogs placed fourth in in 1-4A with 83.5 points. Pontotoc won the girls meet with 224 points, Corinth was second with 139.50 and Caledonia was third with 96.
Catherine Truemper gave the Lady Bulldogs a second place finish in the 200 meters with her time of 27.49. Ashunti Fox was also a qualifier with her fourth place finish in 28.07.
Truemper placed first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 48.71. Gabrielle Starks was third in 58.60 and Laniya Terry was fourth in her time of 59.24.
Starks was also third in the 100 meter hurdles with her time of 19.29.
New Albany relay teams ran well as the 4x100 team placed second at 54.25 and the 4x200 girls relay also placed second in 1:55.29.
Abby Laney was the lone thrower to advance as she placed fourth in the discus with a top throw of 79-01.75.