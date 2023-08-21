NETTLETON - New Albany turned in a solid performance in the trenches on both sides of the ball as they pretty much had their way with Booneville as the offense scored four touchdowns while the defense pitched a shutout.
"I think defensively we flew around really well, we didn't give up a lot, Stubblefield said. "Our defensive line is one of our strengths along with a lot of leadership at the linebacker spot.
"I'm really excited about how the young d-linemen played, Drew Hobson and Courtland Earl did a really good job leading at the linebacker group and the db's were sound, they were hitting every time they had a chance to catch the ball, we were right there close."
The Bulldog defense did a great job of keeping the Booneville offense in check as the Blue Devils failed to cross midfield in their first three possessions.
Each team had three possessions which started at their 25 which would end with either a touchdown, turnover or turnover on downs.
Braden Shettles led the Bulldogs on a touchdown drive in their first possession as they drove for the score on 11 plays with Zyon Robinson covering the final six yards for the score.
New Albany scored on their third possession, using 10 plays to cover 75 yards with Ke'Lan Simpson powering over from three yards out for the second TD.
Shettles went to the air for the third score later in the scrimmage as he hit DJ Robinson on a 40-yard pass.
The Bulldogs wrapped the night in maroon and white as they scored their fourth touchdown on a pass from Shettles to Earl and he outran the Booneville secondary down the sideline for the 60-yard TD.
"Tonight, we were just trying to get everything down, just see who could make plays, just prepare for next week, really," Shettles said. "I thought we did really well.
"I just took my steps and let it fly, I knew my guys were going to get it," Shettles said of the two deep touchdown passes.
New Albany will get the regular season started on Friday August 25 as they host Saltillo of Division 1-6A at 7:00 at Kitchens Field.
