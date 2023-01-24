New Albany has found a formula for success on the road in the Class 4A boys soccer playoffs as the Bulldogs defeated Itawamba AHS 1-0 for their second consecutive road. New Albany previously traveled to Raymond on Saturday and came home with an 8-0 win.
The second round win for New Albany sets them up to host in the third round and the Bulldogs will face the winner of Corinth/Newton County most likely on Saturday.
"It was a battle between two good teams," New Albany coach Austin Baker said. "We were tense at the beginning but gained some confidence after the first 20 minutes.
"Then we had a set back when Alan Ortega (keeper) had a collision with one of their forwards. He busted his head because the attacker lunged in with his knee. He had to come out of the game until the second half. Brysen (Thompson) our backup was forced to make some big saves which caused for some nervous moments, but we pulled through."
The lone goal of the match was scored by Mateo Avila during the first half on a ball that was just outside the 18. Itawamba attempted to clear a ball out of the box, but inadvertently sent the ball directly to Avila who was about 22 yards out and he finished with a strong shot from the right side that went across the front of the frame and settled into the back of the net behind the left post.
"In the second half we had to grind out the win," Baker said. "Both teams had chances but the keepers made the saves."
New Albany made a personnel change in the formation that paid huge dividends for the Bulldogs especially in the second half and Baker shared what brought about the move.
"We had a goal line clearance by Jorge Perez late in the game," he said. "We slid Perez (our starting forward) to center back after Alan got hurt and he stayed there the rest of the game."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&