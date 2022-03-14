NEW ALBANY • Cooper Davis gave Ripley a solid outing on the mound as the Tigers took game one over New Albany by an 11-2 final in 2-4A baseball on Tuesday. Davis went 4.2 innings and allowed only two runs on five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.
"The fastball was really working, curve ball was in there when I needed it to be, but mostly, just attack 'em, that was my main thing," Davis said.
Davis' teammates had his back as well as the Tigers blew the game open with a 6-run second inning. Ripley sent 12 batters to the plate with six different Tigers collecting a RBI and the Bulldogs had no answer to the outburst as they fell behind 7-1.
"You always have nerves facing your rival, but once you get a big lead like that you know that you're going to pitch really good and you can relax up there, it's like you can't do nothing wrong," Davis said.
Davis wrapped up his night with two down in the fifth after throwing 74 pitches and 48 for strikes.
Connor Graves came on in relief to work the final 2.1 innings and held the Bulldogs scoreless.
Ty Long gave the Tigers the early lead with his leadoff double in the first and he later scored on a passed ball.
New Albany answered in the bottom of the frame as Micah Reed doubled with one out and later scored on Josh Paul's RBI groundout to tie the game 1-1 after an inning.
However, Ripley proceeded to practically put the issue to rest with their second inning outburst.
"We just gave up too many runs in the second inning and you can't do that," New Albany coach Buddy Hall said.
Ripley added a single run in the the third to go up 8-1, but New Albany answered back in the bottom half of the inning. Silas McKinney hit a leadoff double and scored on Reed's RBI groundout to notch the score at 8-2 after three.
The Tigers tacked on three insurance runs in the sixth to go up 11-2.
Long and Nace Clark paced the Tigers with two hits on the night.
Jack Reid had two RBI to lead the Tigers in the run production department.
Reed led the Bulldogs with two hits as they collected six as a team.
Ripley is now 1-0 in Division 2-4A while New Albany is 0-1.
Game two of the series is set to be played in Ripley on Thursday at 7:00.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Ripley sent 12 batters up in the Tiger second and turned a 1-1 tie into a 7-1 lead as they plated six runs.
Big Stat: Davis tossed a 5-hitter, allowed two runs while issuing no walks and struck out eight Bulldogs.
Coach Speak: Cooper Davis throws strikes, mixes his pitches up and does a great job right there. One of the things that we also try to emphasize, it doesn't always work, but is crooked number innings and that really helped right there to get those runs in the second inning." - Ripley coach Joel Gafford