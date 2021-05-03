New Albany saw their season come to an end in 4A baseball as the West Lauderdale Knights swept the Bulldogs 2-0 to advance.
New Albany traveled to West Lauderdale for game one on Thursday and came home on the short end of a 8-5 final.
West Lauderdale jumped out to a 7-1 lead after two innings of play and the Bulldogs had to play catch-up the rest of the contest. However, they did outscore the Knights 4-1 over the rest of the game.
Carson Gault gave the Bulldogs the early 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the first.
However, West Lauderdale answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame and three in the next inning.
Jacob Brooks drove in two runs in the fourth with his single to close the gap to 7-3.
Gault again found the Knight pitching to his liking as he hit his second homer of the night in the fifth inning to pull the Bulldogs to within three at 7-4.
The Bulldogs added their final run in the seventh as Parker Clayton scored on an error on a grounder by John Stacks.
West Lauderdale 15, New Albany 10 (Game 2)
Game two of the series moved to New Albany as West Lauderdale was the team still standing after a 15-10 slugfest in which pitching was apparently optional.
The teams combined for 25 runs on 25 hits on the night.
Sweet Lew Creekmore led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 3 for 4 in his last game as a Bulldog with a RBI.
Carson Gault went 2 for 4 with a RBI as did Jacob Brooks.
West Lauderdale got off to a 5-0 lead before New Albany hung a score up and the Knight never trailed in the contest.