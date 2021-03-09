Carson Gault

Carson Gault works behind the plate for the Bulldogs against Hamilton. 

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY • The Bulldogs made quick work of the visiting Hamilton Lions on Tuesday as they won by a 20-3 final in four innings. 

Hamilton took an early 1-0 lead after their initial at-bat after a single two steals and an error plated a run. 

However, Bulldog leadoff man Parker Clayton got things rolling for New Albany with a single and by the time the third out was made, 12 Bulldogs had batted. 

New Albany used five hits, two hit batters, a walk and error to score their runs. Hamilton also was guilty of two balks that advanced runners on the base paths as they took an 8-1 lead. 

Bulldog pitcher Preston Shaw faced only three batters in the second after a fielder's choice erased a runner following a lead single and a double play ended the frame.

New Albany scored a run in the bottom of the inning as Ethan Conlee's RBI double drove in Cole Roberts to give the Bulldogs a 9-1 lead.

Hamilton stranded a runner at third base in the third inning and New Albany padded the lead with four more runs. 

Jacob Brooks' 2-RBI double drove in Micah Reed and Clayton for the first two runs. Roberts came through with a 2-RBI that scored Brooks and Lew Creekmore for the 13-1 lead after three. 

The Lions scored two in the top of the fourth before New Albany ended the contest with a seven run fourth. 

Clayton smacked a 2-RBI double, Roberts picked up another RBI and Joshua Paul drove a triple into right center to plate runs for the 20-3 final.

Shaw worked all four innings, surrendering three runs on five hits while striking out four. 

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

