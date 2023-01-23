New Albany hit the road for their opening round of the 4A boys soccer playoffs on Saturday and the Bulldogs had an easy time of it with their 8-0 shutout over Raymond.
New Albany got matters under control in the first half as they ran out to a 6-0 lead at the half then added a couple more goals early in the second half to pick up the mercy rule win.
"We were too much for them," New Albany coach Austin Baker said. "We had a slow start but once we started scoring the game opened up.
"Their coach asked me could we start as soon as we walked off the bus."
Baker's troops obliged with the early start as Jorge Favela struck quickly and scored the game's opening goal at two minutes in off Grayson Alexander's assist.
Alexander assisted on the next Bulldog goal in the 15th minute as he found Alex Tinajero on the pass and Tinajero put it inside the frame for a 2-0 lead.
New Albany's Jorge Perez scored the third Bulldog goal in the 19th minute to extend the lead to three.
The Bulldogs scored in bunches just before the half as they added three goals within a five minute span to take a 6-0 lead into the half.
Favela pulled off the hat trick for the Bulldogs as he added goals in the 33rd and 34th minutes off assists from Angelo Patino and Tinajero.
Edwin Vargas completed the first half scoring as he found net in the 38th minute off Alexander's third assist of the half.
Baker challenged his team during the half to finish the job and the Bulldogs responded with two goals in two minutes.
Keeper Alan Ortega was sent to the other end of the pitch to take a penalty kick for the Bulldogs in the 43rd minute which he successfully converted. Vargas also had a clean sheet while manning the goal on the defensive end.
Alexander scored the final goal of the match in the 45th minute off an assist from Perez to wrap up the scoring for the day.
The weather conditions were less than ideal and the Bulldogs also had to deal with some misconfigurations with the box, but they overcame both.
"The 18 box was only painted to 12 yards in length," Baker said. "The light rain moved in when we began the game and went from drizzle to moderate rain.
"We ended the game at 50 minutes due to mercy rule."
New Albany moves on to the second round and traveled to Fulton on Monday to face IAHS.
"I expect a really good game at Itawamba," Baker said. "They are well-coached, disciplined and very athletic."
