Braden Shettles

Braden Shettles of New Albany lit up the Louisville defense for 27 points in the 80-54 Bulldog win of Tuesday.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

New Albany made the lengthy trek to Louisville on Tuesday and the Bulldogs won by a wide margin, 80-54 over the Wildcats to advance to the second round in Class 4A playoffs. 

