New Albany made the lengthy trek to Louisville on Tuesday and the Bulldogs won by a wide margin, 80-54 over the Wildcats to advance to the second round in Class 4A playoffs.
The Bulldogs will hit the road again on Saturday as they travel to Corinth to face the Warriors. Corinth defeated Gentry 48-43 on Tuesday.
New Albany got off the bus scoring as they built the early 18-9 lead after the first eight minutes of play. Braden Shettles had the hot hand as he bagged eight points including two threes.
They padded that advantage with a 19-14 scoring differential in the second period to extend the lead to 37-23 at the half. Cayden Howell paced the offense with five points while Chris Carter and Shettles added four apiece.
Louisville found a spark in the third quarter as they held a 15-14 point advantage and the team entered the fourth period with the Road Dogs leading 51-38.
Shettles was dealing during the final quarter as he hit for 10 points to lead the offense.
Post man Isaac Gilbert scored six points while Kylan Lindsey came off the bench to hit for six as well to wrap it in maroon and white for the 80-54 win.
Shettles bombed the Louisville defense for his game high 27 points.
Howell hit for 16 points while Gilbert finished his night's work with 13 points.
New Albany improves to 24-6 on the season with the win.