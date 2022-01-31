NEW ALBANY- The New Albany Bulldogs used an excellent defensive effort alongside timely offense to exact revenge against the Ripley Tigers 60-45 to clinch the two-seed in Division 2-4A on Senior Night.
The Bulldogs fell 61-60 in the first matchup with the Tigers this season on Jan. 4 at Ripley.
Head coach Scotty Shettles said postgame that he believes it was the performance on defense that led his squad to victory.
“I thought our defense was as good as it has been all year… they were locked in the whole way,” said Shettles.
The Tigers took an early 4-1 advantage in the opening minutes, but the Bulldogs responded with an 11-0 run to end the first quarter with a 12-4 lead.
Ripley responded with a 5-0 run early in the second to cut the deficit to one score. However, New Albany came right back with a 11-2 run to push the lead to double digits before the halftime break at 23-13.
In the second half, the Bulldogs simply looked to stay out in front of the Tigers in what had been a low-scoring affair.
The third quarter saw New Albany hit two three-pointers, which was just as many as they had through the first 16 minutes as they extended their lead to 14 points by the end of the third.
Just eight minutes away from one of the biggest victories of the season, the Bulldogs found the “x-factor” in eighth-grader Braden Shettles, who scored 10 points in the quarter and 21 in the game.
Shettles’s effort, including a four-point play, was key in New Albany starting the final quarter on a 8-0 run. This put the Bulldogs up 47-25 and all but sealed the game and the two-seed up over Ripley.
Coach Shettles spoke after the contest about Braden’s big-time performance.
“He did an outstanding job… went five-for-five from outside. He was in the zone and was big for us tonight,” said Shettles.
In the victory, Shettles led all scorers with 21. Mike Smith and Kam Carter both added 10 points.
With the win, New Albany improved to 20-4 on the year and were back in action at South Pontotoc on Tuesday.
Ripley 64, New Albany 47 (G)
Senior Night was not the celebration that was planned for the Lady Bulldogs as New Albany fell to the Ripley Tigers and their dominant offensive attack inside.
The Lady Tigers began hot on an 8-0 run, but the Lady Bulldogs battled back by the end of the first to bring the score to 16-10.
New Albany kept it going to start the second quarter with a 6-3 run to cut the gap down to one score.
However, Ripley seized every bit of momentum with a 12-0 run to head into the halftime break with a 31-16 advantage.
Senior Madison McDonald started the third off strong with a 5-0 run of her own to cut the deficit to 10 points, but the Lady Tigers continued to find success on the inside offensively from Alorian Story, which sustained their lead and secured the victory.
Story led the way for Ripley with 23 points, including 14 in the second half.
For New Albany, McDonald paced the team with 21 points while Hannah Finley added 15.