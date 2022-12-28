New Albany Tennis

The New Albany tennis team celebrates Thursday in Vicksburg after winning a fourth-straight MHSAA Class 4A state championship.

 Photo by Chris Todd

Suzy Bowman knows better than anyone that to win a team tennis title you have to have a great team. However, you also have to play a virtual chess match and move your pieces around on the various courts to give you the best opportunity to win as well.

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you